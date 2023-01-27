1 Dead in Solo Vehicle Crash in San Jose: Police

One person died early Friday after a solo vehicle crash in South San Jose, according to police.

At about 4:20 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Cottle and Blossom Hill roads in San Jose on a report of a vehicle crash, police said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said traffic would be impacted while they investigate.

It's the first traffic death of the year in San Jose.

