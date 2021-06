Police said that a person found with a gunshot wound early Monday in East San Jose has died.

The shooting was reported shortly after 3 a.m. in the area of Dubert Lane and Santee Drive, near ACE Esperanza Middle School. Officers found a male victim with life-threatening injuries, San Jose police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

In a social media update about 7:15 a.m., police said the victim had died. The death is San Jose's 20th homicide this year.

No other information was released.