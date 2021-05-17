1 Hospitalized Following Shooting on I-880 in San Jose: CHP

A driver is hospitalized following a freeway shooting in San Jose, police said.

The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Tasman Drive onramp on Interstate 880, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Police said the victim, who was driving a Mazda, was shot in the shoulder. He was transported to Valley Medical Center. The driver's passenger was not transported to a hospital, police said.

A southbound portion of the freeway is shut down from Tasman Drive to Montague Expressway while police investigate the shooting. Police have identified a black sedan as a suspect vehicle.