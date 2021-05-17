1 Hospitalized Following Shooting on I-880 in San Jose: CHP

A driver is hospitalized following a freeway shooting in San Jose, police said.
The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Tasman Drive onramp on Interstate 880, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Police said the victim, who was driving a Mazda, was shot in the shoulder. He was transported to Valley Medical Center. The driver's passenger was not transported to a hospital, police said.
Local
A southbound portion of the freeway is shut down from Tasman Drive to Montague Expressway while police investigate the shooting. Police have identified a black sedan as a suspect vehicle.