1 injured after San Jose Vehicle collision

By NBC Bay Area staff

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a vehicle collision in San Jose Saturday morning, police said. 

The collision happened sometime before 6:01 a.m. near South Seventh Street and Phelan Avenue, according to the San Jose Police Department. 

First responders transported the pedestrian to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, described as life threatening. 

The southbound lanes of Seventh Street are closed from Phelan to Leo avenues, police said, adding that drivers should use alternate routes. It’s unclear when the road will be reopened.

