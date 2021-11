One person was injured in a shooting outside a high school football game in Campbell Friday night, San Jose police said.

The incident occurred in the Westmont High School parking lot in the 4800 block of Westmont Avenue at around 9:20 p.m., police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The man suffered non life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.