1 Killed in Traffic Collision Saturday Morning

San Jose police responded to a fatal traffic collision involving multiple cars Saturday morning in the city's Hellyer neighborhood.

Officers arrived at the scene of the accident in the area of Hellyer Ave. and Ridgebrook Way at approximately 3:33 a.m. and pronounced the victim dead.

According to the police, an adult man driving a 2007 Toyota sedan exited his vehicle on Hellyer Ave. after striking three parked vehicles. He, now a pedestrian, was then fatally hit by a 2000 Dodge truck, driven by another man.

The driver of the Dodge truck remained at the scene and was subsequently booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for driving while intoxicated and vehicular manslaughter.

This is the 44th fatal collision, and the 46th traffic death of 2022 in San Jose. It is also the 24th pedestrian fatality of the year, according to the police.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after confirming his identity and notifying his family.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Templeman #3556 of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 3556@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.