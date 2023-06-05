Family Marks 1 Year Since Shooting Death of San Jose Safeway Worker

Monday marks one year since a San Jose Safeway worker was shot and killed while on the job.

Manuel Huizar Cornejo, 24, was shot and killed when he confronted an 18-year-old man who was allegedly stealing alcohol from a Safeway in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood.

Cornejo's family says they want change. They want people to feel safe at work and while shopping at the Safeway.

Cornejo's mother Maricela said that in the year since her son was ripped away from their family, she still can't contain her grief. She does take small comfort in the fact that San Jose police did make an arrest in her son's killing.

Tavita Tuakalau will be tried for Cornejo's killing. His next court date is July 28.