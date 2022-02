A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a shooting last Friday in front of the Sun Valley Market in Morgan Hill.

Investigators say there was a confrontation and someone pulled out a gun and shot it.

No one was hurt and the shooter ran away.

On Monday night, officers in San Jose stopped a car with the 13-year-old suspect inside.

He took off running but was eventually captured and was arrested.

Police said a loaded gun was tucked into his waistband.