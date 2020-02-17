14-Year-Old Girl Hurt After Driving Golf Cart off 2nd Floor of SJ Building Under Construction

A 14-year-old girl was injured Sunday afternoon when she drove a golf cart off of the second floor of a building under construction near San Jose City Hall, police said.

San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said police got the report about 2:45 p.m. Sunday from a building under construction on East Santa Clara Street between North Fourth and North Fifth Streets. Two 14-year-old girls entered the property. One of the girls got into a golf cart there and drove it off the second story of the building under construction, Garcia said.

That girl was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Garcia said. The other girl remained on the scene; both girls will face trespassing and vandalism charges, Garcia said.

No other specifics were available.