San Jose

14-Year-Old Girl Hurt After Driving Golf Cart off 2nd Floor of SJ Building Under Construction

By Bay City News

A 14-year-old girl was injured Sunday afternoon when she drove a golf cart off of the second floor of a building under construction near San Jose City Hall, police said.

San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said police got the report about 2:45 p.m. Sunday from a building under construction on East Santa Clara Street between North Fourth and North Fifth Streets. Two 14-year-old girls entered the property. One of the girls got into a golf cart there and drove it off the second story of the building under construction, Garcia said.

That girl was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Garcia said. The other girl remained on the scene; both girls will face trespassing and vandalism charges, Garcia said.

Local

coronavirus Feb 16

Coronavirus Fears Impact Oakland Chinatown Business

Making It in the Bay Feb 13

Making It in the Bay: The Reality of Living in Vehicles

No other specifics were available.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us