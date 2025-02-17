15-year-old identified in deadly stabbing at San Jose's Santana Row

Police said on Sunday that a 15-year-old boy was killed following a stabbing in Santana Row in San Jose on Friday night.

According to the San Jose Police Department, the victim was stabbed in the 300 block of Santana Row.

Police said the a caller reported that someone had been stabbed. When officers arrived to the area, they found a 15-year-old boy, who was suffering from at least one stab wound.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim later died from his injuries.

The victim's name will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after confirming his identity and notifying his family, SJPD said.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene prior to the officers' arrival and remain unidentified.

The incident is being investigated as San Jose's third homicide of 2025. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

No other details were released.