Firefighters on Wednesday were battling a two-alarm fire at a strip mall in West San Jose, near the Campbell border.

The blaze was reported in the 1400 block of Bascom Avenue at Southwest Expressway.

Firefighters battling flames at Tacos Mexico and adjacent buildings on south Bascom in San Jose near Hamilton Ave. pic.twitter.com/TJu7W1G86U — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) May 20, 2020

Bascom was closed in both directions, according to fire officials.

#BREAKING San Jose firefighters battling fire at old strip mall off South Bascom Avenue near Hamilton Ave. It's down the street from Del Mar HS. Building appears to be abandoned. No word on any injuries. https://t.co/deqlh69frZ @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/HBoTit72tk — Janelle Wang (@janellewang) May 20, 2020

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.