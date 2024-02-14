San Jose

3 suffer minor injuries in 2-alarm fire in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-alarm fire in San Jose Wednesday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out at a two-story apartment complex on the 1100 block of Oakmont Drive, according to officials.

The three victims were treated at the scene and refused to be taken to the hospital.

The fire was mostly contained to one apartment, but two adjacent apartments sustained minor damage, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

San Jose
