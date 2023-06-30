38,000 pounds of fireworks seized, 2 arrested in San Jose storage facility fire

San Jose police seized 38,000 pounds of illegal fireworks and arrested two men in connection to a large fire that destroyed a building at a Public Storage facility earlier this month, according to SJPD.

Anthony Dasilva, 45, and Nathaniel Valassis, 25, both of San Jose, were arrested Thursday and booked into Santa Clara County jail on various charges, including distribution and sale of illegal fireworks, police said.

The June 14 fire at the storage facility at 88 Blossom Hill Road in San Jose was caused by multiple illegal fireworks igniting in a storage unit, according to initial reports, police said. The blaze destroyed the entire building and everything stored inside.

During the fire investigation and subsequent arson probe over the next two weeks, police seized nearly 20 tons of illegal fireworks at the storage facility, police said.

Investigators also served search warrants at the suspects' homes and recovered more than 13 ounces of meth for sale, more than 200 grams of cocaine for sale, an undisclosed amount of marijuana for sale, about $4,800 in cash and one semi-automatic handgun, police said.

Multiple divisions and outside agencies assisted in the investigation, including the SJPD Bomb Unit, the SJPD Metro Unit, the SJPD Covert Response Unit, the San Jose Fire Department, Cal Fire and the Department of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

Anyone with information about the investigation or similar cases should contact Detective Tong or Detective Weidner at SJPD Assaults Unit by email at 4774@sanjoseca.gov or 4258@sanjoseca.gov or by phone at 408-277-4161.