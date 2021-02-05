2 Boys Arrested for Armed Carjacking at Target in Fremont

Two boys were arrested Thursday night for a carjacking at the Target store located at the Fremont Hub, police said Friday.

Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. after someone reported the carjacking involving a gun at the store, located at 39201 Fremont Blvd.

Officers located the vehicle and pursued it until they lost sight of it near Blacow Road and Stevenson Boulevard, according to police.

About 40 minutes later, someone reported a collision on Stevenson Boulevard near Interstate Highway 880. Officers went there and found that the boys left the vehicle, police said.

Officers searched and found one of the boys near Strawflower Way and Amethyst Road and he was arrested without incident.

Police said a California Highway Patrol airplane helped find the other boy, who was hiding in the backyard of a home near the collision.

Officers used an armored vehicle and a drone to contact the boy, who surrendered peacefully. Both boys were taken to Alameda County Juvenile Hall.