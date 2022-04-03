illegal sideshows

2 Pedestrians Struck by Cars at San Jose Sideshow

By Bay City News

Police car lights in night time
Getty Images (File)

The San Jose Police Department said two pedestrians were struck by cars Saturday night during an illegal sideshow, one of several that took place throughout the city.

At Lundy Avenue and Concourse Drive, two people were injured in two separate collisions, police reported on Twitter.

One of the victims suffered major injuries, including broken bones and a head injury. A suspect was arrested in that incident. A second person suffered a broken leg, and the suspect fled the scene.

Police also reported related gunfire, illegal fireworks and lasers targeting the department's helicopter, which is illegal and can cause serious eye injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

illegal sideshowsSan Josesideshows
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us