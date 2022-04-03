2 Pedestrians Struck by Cars at San Jose Sideshow

The San Jose Police Department said two pedestrians were struck by cars Saturday night during an illegal sideshow, one of several that took place throughout the city.

At Lundy Avenue and Concourse Drive, two people were injured in two separate collisions, police reported on Twitter.

One of the victims suffered major injuries, including broken bones and a head injury. A suspect was arrested in that incident. A second person suffered a broken leg, and the suspect fled the scene.

Police also reported related gunfire, illegal fireworks and lasers targeting the department's helicopter, which is illegal and can cause serious eye injuries.