2 People Dead, 1 Injured After Being Ran Over in San Jose

Two people are dead and a third is injured after being ran over in San Jose Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at Almaden Expressway and Foxworthy Avenue at around 8:30 p.m., police said.

Two pedestrians died at local hospitals and the third is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and was also transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police ask everyone avoid the area and said the intersection will be closed for several hours as they investigate.

This is the sixth fatal collision of 2022 and the fourth and fifth pedestrian fatality, the police department said.