Two men were shot in Morgan Hill Thursday and drove to San Jose before being transported to a hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with serious injuries.

The victims drove their shot-up car from Morgan Hill, where the shooting occurred at Cochran Road and Mission View Drive near Highway 101, and pulled over near Bernal Way in San Jose.

