2 Students at Palo Alto Schools Sent Home Friday for Possible Coronavirus Exposure

Two students in Palo Alto schools were sent home Friday afternoon after district officials learned they might have been exposed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

District officials were informed Friday that a parent of the two students was possibly exposed to COVID-19, according to a message for parents on the district's web site from Don Austin, superintendent of the Palo Alto Unified School District.

One of the students attends Palo Alto High School student and the other J.L. Stanford Middle School, Austin said.

"As a precautionary measure, the district immediately took action and the two students were sent home and will be excluded from attending school until we receive more information," Austin said.

The district has formed a team to assess and provide information on updates as they come in.

"We recognize that the unknown can be concerning and will continue to provide regular updates as we have them," Austin said.

The district is continuing to follow the guidance of the California Department of Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control at schools in the city, he said.