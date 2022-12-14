bay area weather

2 Unhoused People Die Due to Cold Exposure

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Cold weather is turning deadly in the South Bay.

Two people died while unhoused in Downtown San Jose, officials confirmed. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner did not release more details to protect the two victims' privacy.

Outreach teams are currently making sure people know about shelters, warming centers and handing out cold weather gear to people who want to stay where they are.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

bay area weather
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us