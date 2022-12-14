2 Unhoused People Die Due to Cold Exposure

Cold weather is turning deadly in the South Bay.
Two people died while unhoused in Downtown San Jose, officials confirmed. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner did not release more details to protect the two victims' privacy.
Outreach teams are currently making sure people know about shelters, warming centers and handing out cold weather gear to people who want to stay where they are.
