23-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed After Getting Out of Car After 101 Crash

A 23-year-old man was struck by multiple vehicles and died after getting out of his vehicle after a crash on U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 5:40 a.m. Saturday, the man was driving a 1997 Acura and crashed on northbound Highway 101 just north of Interstate Highway 880, leaving the Acura disabled in the far left lane of the highway, CHP officials said.

He then got out of the vehicle and stood in the lane adjacent to it when minutes later a 2014 Dodge struck both him and the Acura. The man was then struck a second time by a 2019 Chevrolet that also hit a 1999 Lexus on the highway, according to the CHP.

The 23-year-old man, a resident of San Jose, was pronounced dead at the scene, and his name is not yet being released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office.

The drivers of the Chevy and Lexus were both hospitalized with minor injuries from the crash, while the Dodge driver was uninjured. The crash caused the closure of multiple lanes on northbound U.S. Highway 101 for about three hours, according to the CHP.