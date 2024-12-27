3-alarm fire at San Jose apartment complex

Crews in San Jose knocked down a three-alarm fire Friday morning at an apartment complex in the city's Alum Rock district.

At 5:15 a.m., fire crews responded to the 2500 block of Gimelli Way, near Capitol Avenue, in East San Jose for a structure fire. Crews arrived to heavy smoke coming from the first floor, San Jose fire officials said.

A neighbor's video from the scene shows flames shooting through the window of one apartment unit.

No injuries were reported, but at least eight people were displaced as the flames affected at least four units of the eight-unit complex, fire officials said. All four units were deemed uninhabitable, and four others may also be red-tagged due to smoke and water damage

The fire appeared to start on the second floor, but the cause was not immediately known and was under investigation.