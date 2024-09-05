San Jose

3-alarm fire damages multiple businesses at San Jose strip mall

By NBC Bay Area staff

A three-alarm fire damaged multiple businesses at a strip mall in East San Jose early Thursday morning.

The fire erupted at about 3:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Alum Rock Avenue between Interstate 680 and South Capitol Avenue.

Video footage from the scene showed multiple units of the strip mall damaged by flames. Firefighters were forced to pull back and take a defensive stance due to unstable parts of the structure, fire officials said.

Traffic was impacted in the area. The northbound lanes of South Alum Rock Avenue were shut down between Capitol Avenue and Alexander Street, officials said.

No other details were immediately available.

