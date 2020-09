A three-alarm residential fire is burning in San Jose on Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 12:38 p.m. in the 400 block of North 14th Street. No injuries have been reported in the fire, which was still active as of shortly after 1 p.m.

UPDATE: Response upgraded to 3-alarms. Fire still currently active. N 14th Street closed between E Empire Street and Washington Street. No reports of injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/4q0FFgKlcW — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) September 15, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.