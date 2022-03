Santa Clara County firefighters are responding Friday morning to a structure fire in Campbell.

The blaze is reported in the area of Dell Avenue and Knowles Drive, just north of Highway 85. Firefighter report the structure is a vacant commercial building.

Residents are advised to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

#SCCFD units on scene of a structure fire in the area of Dell and Knowles in @CityofCampbell. IC reporting three story vacant commercial structure with smoke showing. Units beginning fire attack. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA. If I’m the area please use caution. #Dell_IC pic.twitter.com/TWBtJjnomC — Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) March 18, 2022

Crews continuing to clear structure and determine extent of fire. Knowles and Dell CLOSED in immediate area, between Winchester and Division in @CityofCampbell. pic.twitter.com/7C8VeJ3Qtp — Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) March 18, 2022