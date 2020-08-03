3 Injured in Shooting at San Jose Motel

Three people suffered injuries in a shooting early Monday morning in San Jose, according to police.

Officers responded at 12:52 a.m. to a shooting reported in the 1300 block of Oakland Road and arrived to find two men suffering from one gunshot wound each, police said.

The pair went to a hospital to be treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, and investigators learned a third shooting victim had also arrived at a hospital. That victim is also expected to survive, according to police.

No arrest has been made in the case. San Jose police ask anyone with information to call 911, or anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.