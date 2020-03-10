coronavirus

3 TSA Officers at SJC Test Positive for Coronavirus

By Bay City News

0328-2018-SJC
San Jose International Airport

The Transportation Security Administration announced Tuesday that three TSA officers who work at Mineta San Jose International Airport have tested positive for novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

"The officers are receiving medical care and all TSA employees they have come into contact with over the past 14 days are quarantined at home," the TSA said in a written statement.

The statement did not say what interactions the officers may have had with the general public.

Local

earthquake 3 hours ago

Preliminary 3.8 Magnitude Quake Strikes North of Lake Tahoe

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Contra Costa County Recommends Avoiding Large Gatherings Due to Coronavirus

The TSA said it is cooperating with the Centers for Disease Control and prevention, the California Department of Public Health and the Santa Clara County Public Health Department and "will update as more information becomes available."

SJC said their number one priority is the safety of their employees and the traveling public.

"We continue to follow the Public Health Department for the County of Santa Clara guidance for preventing the spread of COVID-19, and remain open for business," the airport said in a tweet.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSan JoseSouth BaySan Jose International Airportminet
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us