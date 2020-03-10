3 TSA Officers at SJC Test Positive for Coronavirus

The Transportation Security Administration announced Tuesday that three TSA officers who work at Mineta San Jose International Airport have tested positive for novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

"The officers are receiving medical care and all TSA employees they have come into contact with over the past 14 days are quarantined at home," the TSA said in a written statement.

The statement did not say what interactions the officers may have had with the general public.

The TSA said it is cooperating with the Centers for Disease Control and prevention, the California Department of Public Health and the Santa Clara County Public Health Department and "will update as more information becomes available."

SJC said their number one priority is the safety of their employees and the traveling public.

"We continue to follow the Public Health Department for the County of Santa Clara guidance for preventing the spread of COVID-19, and remain open for business," the airport said in a tweet.