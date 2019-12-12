4 San Jose Small Business Burglaries in 1 Week

At least four small businesses have been burglarized in San Jose over the last week, including one in Willow Glen that caught a team of thieves on security camera early Monday morning.

One of the prowlers at Atelier Salon was wearing a distinctive backpack as he rifled through the front desk where the thieves made off with some electronics and shampoo.

“You can see he has a backpack with a red flashing light, looks like he was on his bike,” said the salon’s co-owner Karie Bennett.

Bennett said the man went in and out of the salon three different times. On the third time, he came with a friend. The pair made off with over $1,000 of stolen items.

“Behind the front desk we had three iPads for mobile check-ins, so they took three iPads, a couple holiday gift sets and some of our retail products,” said Rob Willis, another co-owner.

Atelier Salon does not keep cash in their register overnight.

The owners of the business are sharing their security camera video in hopes that someone can identify the men. They’re also hoping that other salons take precautions.

In one of the other four similar burglaries this week, suspects made off with the store cash register —which still had money inside.

“I can only hope that whoever receives the shampoo, the conditioner, the gift set, the blow drier and brushes that this guy gives for Christmas, I hope they enjoy it,” said Bennett.

San Jose Police have not established any kind of pattern or connection to the different break-ins. All of the incidents are active cases and police are seeking information.