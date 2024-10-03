bay area weather

49ers-Cardinals weather forecast: Mid-90s at Levi's Stadium

By NBC Bay Area staff

The calendar may say October, but it's going to feel like July at the San Francisco 49ers-Arizona Cardinals game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara Sunday afternoon.

When the game kicks off at 1:05 p.m., the temperature will likely be in the mid-90s, according to NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Rob Mayeda.

That could be bad news for the players on the field and the fans sitting in exposed seats.

Fans have raised concerns about how hot the stadium can get since it opened in July 2014. The 49ers' debut at Levi's Stadium was a preseason game in August that year featuring 80-degree weather. The heat drove thousands of fans to leave the-then new stadium midway through the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

