Green Bay Packers Arrive in Menlo Park Ahead of NFC Game With 49ers

In preparation for their NFC game against the 49ers Sunday, the Green Bay Packers flew into San Jose Saturday afternoon and headed to their hotel in Menlo Park.

Players headed into the hotel with little fanfare, and 49ers fans in the area said they hope they see the players out Saturday night to remind them it’s 49er’s country.

“The Niners are going to go all the way,” one fan said. “And go on to win the Super Bowl. I look forward to that.”

More than 71,000 people will be heading to Levi’s Stadium for the championship game. Kickoff is at 3:40 p.m.