49ers Head to Miami Ahead of the Super Bowl

By Christie Smith

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The San Francisco 49ers were Miami-bound on their way to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl Sunday.

Hundreds of fans gathered to give them a big sendoff as they boarded buses on their way to a chartered flight.

"I was screaming, I didn't know how I was feeling," said fan Trinana Devaux of San Jose. "It was just such a big rush to see them go by."

The sendoff got louder at Mineta San Jose International Airport, and even included a red carpet. The Gold Rush cheerleaders and Sourdough Sam welcomed them all.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garroppolo and Richard Sherman were spotted.

