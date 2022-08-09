Santa Clara

49ers Offer to Settle Legal Fight With City of Santa Clara Over Levi's Stadium

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 49ers are trying to end a long stalemate with the city of Santa Clara, offering to settle its legal fights over Levi's Stadium.  

The issue started in 2017, soon after the stadium opened.

City auditors accused the Niners of not giving the city its fair share of revenue from the stadium. 

The city council tried to fire the team as the stadium's manager, which would take away its authority for events, concerts and even its own games. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's one of the biggest lawsuits both sides are tangled in.

Santa Clara's city manager confirmed that the team has reached out, but settlement talks are still in the early phases.

More needs to happen before the mayor and city council decide next steps.

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara49ersLevi's Stadium
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us