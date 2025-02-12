Ex-49er Dana Stubblefield to address his prison release

Former San Francisco 49ers star Dana Stubblefield scheduled a news conference Wednesday after his recent overturned rape conviction and release from prison.

A state appeals court last month overtrurned Stubblefield's 2020 rape conviction, ruling that prosecutors violated the 2020 Racial Justice Act by referencing Stubblefield using racially biased comments.

A jury in that case had found Stubblefield guilty of raping a woman who had been interviewing for a babysitting job at his Morgan Hill home. He had been sentenced to 15 years to life.

He was released last Friday but still must wear an ankle monitor.

Stubblefield's attorney says he wants to thank his supporters and move forward.

The news conference is set for noon Wednesday.