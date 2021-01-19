7-Year-Old Child Dies in Hit-and-Run in Milpitas

A 7-year old child died in Milpitas Monday after being hit by a driver in a stolen car that was also used in an armed robbery in San Jose, police said.

Officers said the child was riding a bicycle near the intersection of North Park Victoria Drive at Kennedy Drive when the child was hit.

A 36-year old female driver got out of the car and ran while the passenger jumped into the driver's seat and sped off, police said.

The driver was caught and taken into custody, but neither the second suspect or the car have been located.