9 People Hurt in Traffic Collision Outside Grand Century Mall

A total of nine people were injured in a multi-injury collision in San Jose Sunday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

Patrol Officers are currently at the scene of a multi-injury traffic collision at the Grand Century plaza located at Story Rd. and McLaughlin Ave. 8 persons have been transported to local hospitals. pic.twitter.com/gghdr8pbzT — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) October 11, 2020

The accident happened outside of Grand Century Mall on Story Road and McLaughlin Ave at around 12:27 p.m.

San Jose officials said via Twitter that an elderly man may have lost control of his vehicle and crashed. The people hurt in the crash have been transported to local hospitals.

Preliminary investigation: an elderly male driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with an area being used for outdoor food service. The injuries range from major to minor on all the victims. — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) October 11, 2020

San Jose Fire Captain Chierry sad the vehicle involved was an SUV, but no further details were available.

No further details were available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.