San Jose

9 People Hurt in Traffic Collision Outside Grand Century Mall

Authorities say an elderly man lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

By NBC Bay Area staff

A total of nine people were injured in a multi-injury collision in San Jose Sunday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

The accident happened outside of Grand Century Mall on Story Road and McLaughlin Ave at around 12:27 p.m.

San Jose officials said via Twitter that an elderly man may have lost control of his vehicle and crashed. The people hurt in the crash have been transported to local hospitals.

San Jose Fire Captain Chierry sad the vehicle involved was an SUV, but no further details were available.

No further details were available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

San JoseGrand Century Mall
