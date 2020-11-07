Santa Clara

84-Year-Old Bicyclist Killed in Santa Clara Crash

By Bay City News

An 84-year-old Santa Clara woman riding her bicycle has died following injuries sustained when she collided with a pickup truck on El Camino Real.

Officers responded to El Camino Real and Kiely Boulevard at about 1:56 p.m. Thursday on a report of a traffic collision between a pickup truck and a bicyclist.

Once on scene, officers located the woman, who was suffering from significant injuries. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, but later died from her injuries.

Investigators say the woman was traveling on westbound El Camino Real in the eastbound lanes of traffic when she collided with a red 2010 Ford Ranger pickup truck that was turning on the roadway from an adjacent parking lot.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Alcohol, drug use, or distracted driving do not appear to have played a role in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Nick Cusimano at (408) 615-4764.

