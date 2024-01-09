Young men praised for saving puppies abandoned on Santa Clara road

The Santa Clara Fire Department praised two young men for helping save six abandoned puppies that were left in a closed plastic bin on the side of a road.

The two men found the puppies Sunday night in the area of Scott Lane Elementary School, the fire department said.

The men scooped up the puppies and tried to drop them off at multiple veterinarian offices, but the offices were all closed. The duo then decided to take the puppies to fire station No. 2.

The crew at the station called Silicon Valley Animal Control Authority, which sent personnel to pick the puppies up and take care of them.

"Thank you to these young folks for helping!" the fire department said in a post on Facebook. "The temperature had dropped significantly with the sunset, and we are certain that their decision to act and find help created a positive outcome for the pups!"