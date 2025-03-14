San Jose

Lone adult suspect in deadly Santana Row stabbing denied bail

By Kris Sanchez

NBC Universal, Inc.

The sole adult charged in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old boy on Valentine's Day at Santana Row in San Jose was denied bail Friday.

The judge denied Emmanuel Sanchez-Damian's bail request, saying that although he was not the one holding the knife, he presents a clear danger to the public as a gang member who participated in a violent attack that left David Gutierrez dead.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Before the bail hearing, dozens of Gutierrez’s family members and friends stood outside the Santa Clara County courthouse, chanting “Justice for David" and calling for Sanchez-Damian to be denied bail.

Gutierrez’s mother also addressed the judge Friday morning, saying that no one is safe from the person who killed her son.

The suspect who allegedly stabbed Gutierrez is 13 years old. Three other suspects are 16 years old.

Gutierrez, who police say had no gang ties, was a student at Sequoia High School in Redwood City.

San Jose Feb 26

Santana Row stabbing death: View charging documents and surveillance images

San Jose Feb 24

Santana Row stabbing: 5 suspected gang members arrested in teen's death

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us