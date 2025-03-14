Lone adult suspect in deadly Santana Row stabbing denied bail

The sole adult charged in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old boy on Valentine's Day at Santana Row in San Jose was denied bail Friday.

The judge denied Emmanuel Sanchez-Damian's bail request, saying that although he was not the one holding the knife, he presents a clear danger to the public as a gang member who participated in a violent attack that left David Gutierrez dead.

Before the bail hearing, dozens of Gutierrez’s family members and friends stood outside the Santa Clara County courthouse, chanting “Justice for David" and calling for Sanchez-Damian to be denied bail.

Gutierrez’s mother also addressed the judge Friday morning, saying that no one is safe from the person who killed her son.

The suspect who allegedly stabbed Gutierrez is 13 years old. Three other suspects are 16 years old.

Gutierrez, who police say had no gang ties, was a student at Sequoia High School in Redwood City.