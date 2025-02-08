South Bay conference highlights AI, healthcare promise in national job market

At the Precision Medicine World Conference, employers were out by the dozens looking for promising talent.

The three-day conference in Santa Clara, dominated by artificial intelligence, showed promise for a national job market that showed slight growth.

"It's a multidisciplinary audience," said Tal Behar, president of PMWC. "We have academia and researchers alongside biopharma, and of course, the VC, the venture investment from Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, so this is the place to meet."

Nationally, there were 143,000 new jobs in January, and wage wagers slightly increased. The jobless rate also went down to 4%.

Figures also showed that wages grew by more than 4% on average from this time last year.