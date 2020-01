Lanes of northbound Highway 17 are blocked at Hamilton Avenue just south of I-280 in Campbell after a fatal wrong-way collision, the CHP said.

Authorities have confirmed that the wrong-way driver was a female driving a Honda Accord that hit a Toyota Avalon with a male driver who was extricated from the wreckage and transported to a hospital. The female driver died.

No other information was immediately available. Please check back for updates.