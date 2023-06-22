San Jose police arrest several alleged gang members

San Jose police have arrested 12 alleged gang members suspected of committing a range of crimes, including attempted murder, armed robberies and assaults, the department announced Thursday.

The crimes, which also included possession of firearms and narcotics, were allegedly committed between the fall of 2022 and this month, police said.

Authorities served search warrants throughout San Jose and at one East Palo Alto location, arresting nine adults and three juveniles. The suspects were arrested for warrants and other "on-view offenses," police said.

Authorities found multiple firearms, ammunition, gang indicia, narcotics and evidence of other crimes at the locations, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The nine adult suspects were identified by police as Antonio Flores, Brian Yanez, Jonathan Bordeaux, Armando Gutierrez, Miguel Bracamontes, Gabriel Gogue, Angel Paez, Joshua Rios and Alex Nguyen. The three juvenile suspects were not identified.

The adults were booked into Santa Clara County Jail, police said. The juveniles were booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.