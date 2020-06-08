San Jose

Police Find Man Shot and Killed on Alum Rock Avenue in San Jose

San Jose Police Department patrol vehicles.
NBC Bay Area

A homicide investigation is underway in San Jose after officers found a man shot and killed Monday morning.

According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene at around 4:42 a.m. and found an adult man with at least one gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Alum Rock Avenue in San Jose.

The cause of the homicide remains under investigation and no suspects have been identified.

Westbound lanes of Alum Rock Avenue and eastbound lanes of East Santa Clara Street, as well as the northbound Highway 101 off ramp to Alum Rock will be closed until noon due to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Anthony Kilmer or Detective Ted Reckas of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

People wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

