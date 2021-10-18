Alum Rock School District to Implement Weekly COVID-19 Testing for Students

Santa Clara County's coronavirus infection rate is dropping in parts of the county and a local school district wants to be part of the solution.

The Alum Rock School District has decided to test students for COVID-19 on a weekly basis once parents opt in to do so. Some parents, however, said they won't agree to it.

"I don't feel comfortable having her tested every week," said a parent about her daughter. "I think it would cause her anxiety."

Some parents are planning to keep their kids home from school to protest the state's planned vaccine mandate, which would make vaccination mandatory for all children eligible.

Once the FDA grants full approval, the mandate would go into effect July 2022 for students in 7th to 12th grade.

The governor said "this is about protecting our children and school staff, and keeping them safely in the classroom," he said. "Vaccines work and are how we end the pandemic.”

The "Our Children, Our Choice" protests is planned to take place outside the capitol in Sacramento Monday at 10 a.m.