Alum Rock Unified School District appoints interim superintendent

After the sudden firing of Dr. Hilaria Bauer last Thursday, the Alum Rock Unified School District board voted on an interim superintendent.

Late Tuesday in closed session, board members voted to give Dr. Imee Almazan the position. She’s the director of student services at the school district.

Before the vote, during public comment, the community was divided on the board’s decision to fire Dr. Bauer.

Some agree with the move, others say there was a lack of transparency.

Parents said they wanted an interim superintendent with experience, who will listen to their needs and focus on all schools.

The board president said they took all of that into account when picking Dr. Almazan.

“She’s been here for many years, she has those relationships with not just our community but also our staff,” said board president Corina Herrera-Loera. “She's trusted, she's a trusted leader and she's already gotten us through some very difficult times.”

The vote was unanimous.

Dr. Almazan will be the interim superintendent effective March 24.