‘American Nightmare' defendant sentenced in Mountain View, Palo Alto cases

A man already convicted and sentenced for an infamous 2015 case from Vallejo that became the topic of a Netflix true crime documentary was sentenced Friday to life in prison for similar crimes in Mountain View and Palo Alto years earlier, prosecutors said.

Matthew Muller, 48, was previously convicted for the 2015 kidnapping and sexual assault of Denise Huskins-Quinn, a case covered in the 2024 Netflix doc "American Nightmare." The case gained widespread attention after Vallejo police initially speculated publicly that the case could have been staged and compared it to the film "Gone Girl." Authorities now disavow those allegations.

In December, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office charged Muller for two previously unsolved home invasions and sexual assaults in Mountain View and Palo Alto in 2009.

On Sept. 29, 2009, Muller broke into a woman's home in Mountain View, attacked her, tied her up, made her drink a concoction of medications and said he was going to rape her. When the victim persuaded him against it, he suggested she get a dog, then fled, prosecutors said.

On Oct. 18, 2009, Muller then broke into a home in Palo Alto, bound and gagged a woman and made her drink Nyquil, then began to assault her before being persuaded to stop. Muller gave the victim crime prevention advice and then fled, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Muller, a former U.S. Marine and Harvard University graduate, is also facing kidnapping for ransom charges in Contra Costa County, and Monterey County authorities in January alleged that he may have committed sexual assault and kidnapping as early as 1993 there.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen issued a statement Friday following the sentencing in the Mountain View and Palo Alto cases.

"I am today so thankful for the bravery of these women," Rosen said. "We marvel at the growing power of forensics, the never-say-die determination of investigators and prosecutors. But this case is about victims who never gave up."