San Jose

2 injured in apartment fire in San Jose

By Bay City News

Firefighters battle an apartment fire in San Jose.
San Jose Fire Department

Two people were injured Thursday evening when a fire broke out at an apartment complex in San Jose, fire officials said.

The fire was reported about 5:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Lucretia Avenue.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

One resident was hospitalized and another was treated at the scene, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Two units were left uninhabitable and four others had light smoke damage. The blaze was knocked down shortly after 6 p.m.

The cause is under investigation.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us