2 injured in apartment fire in San Jose

Two people were injured Thursday evening when a fire broke out at an apartment complex in San Jose, fire officials said.

The fire was reported about 5:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Lucretia Avenue.

One resident was hospitalized and another was treated at the scene, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Two units were left uninhabitable and four others had light smoke damage. The blaze was knocked down shortly after 6 p.m.

The cause is under investigation.