Victim Shot During Armed Robbery in Campbell; Suspects at Large: Police

A victim was shot and injured during an armed robbery in Campbell Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded at about 10:57 a.m. to the 1600 block of South Winchester Boulevard to investigate reports of an armed robbery.

The victim, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, was transported to a local hospital, police said. The victim's condition wasn't immediately disclosed.

Police said multiple suspects are at large.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 408-866-2101.