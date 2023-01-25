Campbell

Victim Shot During Armed Robbery in Campbell; Suspects at Large: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Authorities investigate an armed robbery in Campbell.
NBC Bay Area

A victim was shot and injured during an armed robbery in Campbell Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded at about 10:57 a.m. to the 1600 block of South Winchester Boulevard to investigate reports of an armed robbery.

The victim, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, was transported to a local hospital, police said. The victim's condition wasn't immediately disclosed.

Police said multiple suspects are at large.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 408-866-2101.

