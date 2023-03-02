San Jose

Man Arrested for ‘Violent' Attack on Food Vendor Outside SAP Center in San Jose: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

A Hayward man was arrested on suspicion of attacking a food vendor outside SAP Center in San Jose last month, police announced Thursday.

Dioscoro Reyes, 33, was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for felony assault, but he has since posted bail and is no longer in custody, according to San Jose police.

The "violent attack" happened at about 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 16 in front of the arena, police said. It was captured on camera and shared on social media.

The victim, a food vendor selling hot dogs, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to police.

After receiving tips from community members and conducting an investigation, authorities identified the suspect as Reyes and obtained an arrest warrant, police said. Reyes was later taken into custody in Hayward.

"We want to thank our community members for the valuable tips they provided which helped identify the suspect, leading to his arrest," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact San Jose police Detective Erdelyi (#3708) at 3708@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.

People can also submit tips anonymously by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP or visiting www.svcrimestoppers.org.

