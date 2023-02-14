San Jose

San Jose Police Arrest Woman in Feb. 10 Fatal Hit and Run

By Bay City News

A 60-year-old woman has been arrested in a Feb. 10 fatal hit-and-run crash in San Jose, police said Tuesday.

Kim Ngan Thi Mai of San Jose was arrested Saturday and booked into Santa Clara County jail on one count of felony hit and run. She has since been released on bail, police said.

The collision was reported at 5:39 a.m. Friday in the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road, where a vehicle hit a woman, and the driver then fled, police said. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died. Her name has not been released.

On Saturday, investigators tracked down the suspect vehicle at a home near the crash site. Mai subsequently was contacted and arrested, police said.

Video from the scene showed an empty wheelchair in the street, and police said the victim was pushing the empty chair when she was hit.

Reports that a second vehicle, a U-Haul panel van, hit the woman were unfounded, police said.

The case is the third pedestrian death and fifth traffic fatality on San Jose city streets so far in 2023, according to police.

