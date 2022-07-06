3 Arrested in Connection With April Fatal Shooting

Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in San Jose in April, police said Wednesday.

Ricardo Padilla, 26, of Fremont, Jocelyn Velazquez, 28, of San Jose, and Daniel Macias, 31, of Redwood City, were arrested on June 22 and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of homicide, according to San Jose police.

Officers responded at 6:08 p.m. on April 16 to the 13000 block of Pfeifle Avenue on reports of a shooting.

Before police arrived, the victim, a San Jose resident, was taken to a hospital by associates and was pronounced dead when he arrived.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, the man had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The killing was the city's eighth homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Vallejo or Detective Harrington at (408) 277-5283 or at 3810@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4365@sanjoseca.gov.