San Jose

Arrest made in South San Jose fatal shooting on July 4

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Jose police made an arrest Tuesday in a fatal shooting near a hospital on the morning of July 4, the police department said Wednesday.

Pierre Franco Plascensia, 40, of San Jose was arrested on suspicion of homicide in the shooting of a man who was found dead behind the wheel of a car that had crashed into a home in the 5900 block of Liska Lane, near Kaiser San Jose Medical Center, police said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, but it was unclear where the shooting took place. No suspect was found or identified at the time.

San Jose PD
Pierre Franco Plascensia

A woman also was found shot and injured at the scene, police said. Her wounds were not life-threatening.

Homicide detectives later identified Plascensia as the suspect and got an arrest warrant. He was arrested Tuesday in San Jose and booked into county jail on suspicion of murder, police said.

It was San Jose's 18th homicide this year.

Local

bay area weather 6 hours ago

Bay Area weather forecast: Heat advisory, excessive heat warning to go back into effect

San Francisco 19 mins ago

SF supervisors set curfew on some Tenderloin businesses

The victim's identity will be released after notification of family.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us