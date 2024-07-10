Arrest made in South San Jose fatal shooting on July 4

San Jose police made an arrest Tuesday in a fatal shooting near a hospital on the morning of July 4, the police department said Wednesday.

Pierre Franco Plascensia, 40, of San Jose was arrested on suspicion of homicide in the shooting of a man who was found dead behind the wheel of a car that had crashed into a home in the 5900 block of Liska Lane, near Kaiser San Jose Medical Center, police said.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, but it was unclear where the shooting took place. No suspect was found or identified at the time.

San Jose PD Pierre Franco Plascensia

A woman also was found shot and injured at the scene, police said. Her wounds were not life-threatening.

Homicide detectives later identified Plascensia as the suspect and got an arrest warrant. He was arrested Tuesday in San Jose and booked into county jail on suspicion of murder, police said.

It was San Jose's 18th homicide this year.

The victim's identity will be released after notification of family.